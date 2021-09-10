Sei Investments Co. Has $8.63 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of NCR worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

