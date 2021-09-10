Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Radian Group worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

