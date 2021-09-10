Sei Investments Co. Purchases 97,609 Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Vine Energy worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at $345,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $16.14 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

