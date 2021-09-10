Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of The Middleby worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 170,687 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

