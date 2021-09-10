Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Reaches $596,475.44 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $596,475.44 and $5,167.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00179845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.89 or 1.00015919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.63 or 0.07105041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00859367 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

