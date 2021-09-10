Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and $11.92 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

