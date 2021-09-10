Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $247,758.18 and approximately $155,974.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.