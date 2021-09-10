Sentivate Price Down 54% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $177,473.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

