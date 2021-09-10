Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2753320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

