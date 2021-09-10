SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 69,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 500,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGBX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 54.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

