SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €10.06 ($11.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.54. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of €10.88 ($12.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.19.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

