Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $114,976.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00159359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043713 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.