Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.33. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

