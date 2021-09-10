Shaul Kuba Acquires 13,827 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,921. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

