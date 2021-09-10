Shauna Mcintyre Sells 135 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00.

LAD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $331.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,291. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $362.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

