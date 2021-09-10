SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $118,169.40 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $118,169.40 and approximately $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,441.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.11 or 0.07242566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.64 or 0.01394423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00385431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00124520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00553338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00557264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00345376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006732 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

