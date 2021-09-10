Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,038.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00012608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $16,038.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.