Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). 573,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,309,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.10. The company has a market cap of £90.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

