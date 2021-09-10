Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $689.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.