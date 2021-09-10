ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $384,238.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00058314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.