Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,504.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

