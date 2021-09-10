Shopping One Day Volume Reaches $973,012.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $42.74 million and approximately $973,012.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $45.78 or 0.00101361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,635 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.