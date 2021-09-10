Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

