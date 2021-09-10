Showcase Market Cap Tops $442,233.91 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $442,233.91 and $72,770.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

