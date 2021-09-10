SHPING Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $27,987.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

