Shyft Network (SHFT) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $97.42 million and $414,281.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00158782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

