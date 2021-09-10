SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Max Vermoken Purchases 134 Shares

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 134 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Max Vermoken bought 150 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken bought 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

LON SRC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. SigmaRoc plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.42. The stock has a market cap of £720.85 million and a P/E ratio of 36.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

