Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

SLAB stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

