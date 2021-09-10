SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as low as C$8.08. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 246,455 shares changing hands.

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

