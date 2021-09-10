Simon G. Kukes Purchases 128,252 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PED traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 145,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,205. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

