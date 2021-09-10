Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0300

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 59.6% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $90,536.29 and approximately $20.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00016850 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,019,154 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.