SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.12 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $379.30 million and $11.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

