Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth $1,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.