Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
