SIRIN LABS Token Market Cap Hits $6.07 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $32,133.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00159359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043713 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

