SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of SITE Centers worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

