SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 945.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $204.61 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

