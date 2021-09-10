Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

DHR stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,989. The company has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

