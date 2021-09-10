Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 526,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

