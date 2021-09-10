SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce sales of $343.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.77 million and the highest is $343.30 million. SLM posted sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

