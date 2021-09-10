Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00159059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042718 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

