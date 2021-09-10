SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,555.00

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $13,555.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

