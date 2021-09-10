Smartshare Reaches One Day Volume of $26,702.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $704,141.10 and $26,702.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00140409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

