Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $12,600.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at $634,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $13,032.25.

SMAR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 1,162,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,009. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.