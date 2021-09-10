Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,569 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

