Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

