Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $661.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

