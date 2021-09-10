Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.26 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $56.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

