Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 93.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 554,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after buying an additional 267,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

