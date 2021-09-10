Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Reaches $976,261.99

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $976,261.99 and approximately $622,148.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00182719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.41 or 0.99723194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.41 or 0.07053165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00841806 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

