Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,162,292 shares of company stock worth $375,106,093 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

